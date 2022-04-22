KISS frontman Paul Stanley auctioning historic Chevrolet Corvette because it's too good for him

article

It's the ultimate KISS Army cruiser.

KISS lead singer Paul Stanley is auctioning off a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible that he specially ordered without knowing he was going to get a historic vehicle.

The car is equipped with the Stingray's high wing option, an aggressive front splitter and side skirts, Edge Yellow brake calipers and is finished in Red Mist Metallic Tint paint that's similar to a custom 2015 Corvette that Stanley helped Chevrolet design for its display at the 2014 SEMA auto show .

It turns out Chevrolet made sure he was getting the first 2022 Stingray Convertible off the line with VIN 001, making it particularly unique. So much so, that Stanley has he can't "do it justice" and is letting it go.

Description: Factory-customized by Chevrolet for Paul Stanley of KISS. (Credit: Barrett-Jackson Auctions)

"I want to make it available to somebody who might be able to get more out of it, whether it’s to add to a collection or to drive it."

It will be crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction, which runs June 30 to July 2 and the Starchild is throwing in an Ibanez PS120 Paul Stanley Signature guitar for the winning bidder.

It's not the only Corvette Stanley has owned.

The first new car he ever purchased after KISS made it big was a 1977 Corvette and he purchased one of the first year eighth-generation mid-engine Stingray coupes in 2020 and said "it raises the bar with cutting edge technology. It's a machine I'm proud to drive AND it's drop dead GORGEOUS. I LOVE mine!"

