Houston shooting: 1 dead after altercation with group near Sharpstown

The Brief One man was shot and killed after an altercation near an apartment complex on Kings Gate Circle. A group of at least 5 people were involved in the incident, which was caught on video. Someone threw a brick at the man's truck before the shooting.



One man is dead after an altercation with a group escalated into a shooting near Sharpstown on Sunday evening, Houston police report.

What we know:

Initially, officers were called about a weapons disturbance in the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle, but the incident turned into a shooting, according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

A man in a truck got into an argument with a group of at least five people, including male and female, officials report.

Kings Gate Circle shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Police say at some point someone threw a brick at the man's truck.

According to Lt. Horelica, someone in the crowd, began shooting at the truck, hitting the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The group left before the police arrived.

Kings Gate Circle shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

There is video footage of the incident being looked at by investigators.

What we don't know:

The connection between the victim and the group is unknown. It is also unclear who fired the shots at the victim.