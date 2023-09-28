Over 25 years after opening their Stafford location, Vietnamese restaurant Kim Son is closing its doors.

The Kim and Son of The Kim Son Family posted on their social media a farewell to the Stafford restaurant and their customers.

SUGGESTED: Al's Formal Wear shut down all it's stores, grooms out of suits, money

A few of the restaurant's popular dishes include lettuce wraps, egg rolls, and sweet rice.

Kim Son now has only two locations to serve customers since the third location closed.

The first location is on 10603 Bellaire Blvd in Bellaire, and the second is on 2001 Jefferson Street in Houston.