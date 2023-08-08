Al's Formal Wear shut down all it's stores, grooms out of suits, money

After more than 70 years in business, Al’s Formal Wear has abruptly shut down all of its stores including 10 locations in the Houston area. Grooms and their wedding parties with pending orders have now been left with no suit, tux, or any word if they'll be getting their money back.

Al's Formal Wear was once owned by a Houston family before being sold to a corporate company, Dapper & Dashing, based in Atlanta. Dapper & Dashing owns more than 100 stores across the country, according to their website.

A former employee who worked at Al's Formal Wear for nearly 30 years, tells FOX 26 that employees were instructed to stop taking orders around 11 a.m. on Saturday. On Monday, he received an e-mail that the company was closing, and he'd been laid off.

Al's Formal Wear had been advertising suits and tuxes at the Bridal Extravaganza three weeks ago at the George R, Brown Convention Center in mid-July. Some customers report submitting orders to the company as recently as last week.

Customers who were supposed to return their rentals were informed by signs taped on the front door, "You will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo."

"They didn’t say anything like this, and we were just there last week getting my little brother fitted," said customer Benjamin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he and 10 of his family members and wedding party have already paid deposits and are now left without options, 40 days before the wedding.

Rodriguez said one of the main reasons he chose Al's Formal Wear was because his wedding party is located all across Texas.

"Now we’re having to scramble and find tuxes. Not sure what we’re going to do but figure something out, I guess. Maybe we’ll have to settle for something that we don’t want," Rodriguez said.

Another bride, Deanna Chapin, who's getting married in October, said the news has piled on unnecessary stress.

"I went home and I had a nervous breakdown. Just trying to figure out where we go from here," Chapin said.

Similar to Rodriguez, Chapin said her calls and emails to Al's Formal Wear and Dapper & Dashing have gone unanswered. She adds that the company’s voicemails are also full.

"Nobody reached out; not a phone call not an email. They just shut down. This is very disrespectful, especially for people who work very, very hard for their money," Chapin said.

FOX 26 reached out to Al’s Formal Wear and Dapper & Dashing for a response, but so far, have not heard back.

Other local businesses have stepped forward to help.

Men’s Wearhouse said any affected customers can visit their stores along with their Dapper & Dashing receipts and Men's Wearhouse will honor their deposit, up to $60. They will also waive all rush order fees, to make sure customers get the look they need when they need it.