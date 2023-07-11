Spring bridal boutique shuts down, leaving dozens of brides without wedding dresses

A bridal boutique in Spring has suddenly closed its doors leaving dozens of brides without their dream wedding dress and thousands of dollars short.

When Helen Ford said ‘Yes to the Dress’ at The Princess Bridal Boutique in February, she anxiously awaited five months for the day she could pick up her dream wedding dress.

Fast-forward to July and Helen's calls to the business off FM 2920 in Spring went unanswered for days and their voicemail box full.

Helen's family decided to show up to the store, only to find the doors locked. Instead, there were missed delivery notifications from UPS and an eviction notice from the landlord’s attorneys last month.

"Not everyone has the money to go out and spend thousands of dollars on another dress. Here we are, July 11. And my wedding’s in October. Trying to laugh to keep from crying," Helen Ford said.

Depending on the designer, most wedding dresses are made to order and can take up to nine months to a year to produce with custom alterations, according to The Knot.

Throughout the day, multiple other brides showed up shocked and frenzied, as they tried to figure out their next steps; some with just days to go before the big day.

"I've called them multiple times. I've called them at least 20 something times this morning from both phone numbers. I've emailed them. I even messaged the owner on Facebook, and I've gotten nothing. They ghosted all of us, and I’m not the only one," said Stevie Fagan.

"They always said that they were closed, because they were doing something to the store; they never told us that they were closing," said Kimberly Serrano, who's getting married in November.

"I don’t trust this company anymore. If you can’t update your customers, how are we supposed to trust you that your dresses are coming or have been even ordered? At this point, I don’t even want the dress. I just want my money back because this was the worst experience I've ever had with any company," Helen Ford said.

FOX 26 contacted the business via phone and email Tuesday but did not hear back. We also reached out to the landlord's attorneys who issued the eviction notice, but they declined to comment on the matter.