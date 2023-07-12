Houston bridal boutiques stepping up to help brides affected by Spring store shut down

Several bridal boutiques in Houston are stepping up to help after a Spring business unexpectedly shut down their store, leaving dozens of brides without their dream wedding dress.

Stevie Fagan was one of several brides who are now scrambling to find her dream wedding dress, again, after she claims she was 'ghosted' by The Princess Bridal Boutique in Spring.

"Hearing from other brides, their dresses are stuck with designers because the store hasn’t paid them," Fagan said.

This week, many of those brides went to the store off FM 2920 to find the doors locked with an eviction notice on the front. They say their calls and emails have gone unanswered and said the boutique’s social media accounts were taken down.

"This morning, I sent them an email telling them they have 24 hours to give me my refund back, or I'm getting legal involved. I don’t want to do business with them anymore. I just want my refund and I'm going to take my business elsewhere," Fagan said.

That’s what brought Fagan to Impression Bridal in the Galleria. The business contacted FOX 26 after Tuesday’s story aired, offering to help affected brides with discounted dresses, expedited shipping, and in-house alterations.

"We’re going to work with each bride as much, but we’re not looking to make a profit off of this. We are literally looking to help the bride. So the bride comes in and if she’s open and honest with us, we will work with whatever she needs to work with," said Ericka Perdue, Impression Bridal's Store Manager.

Similarly, Venturas Bridal Fashions, who have served Houstonians for nearly 40 years, say any affected bride can simply call their store or make an appointment online to find a replacement.

"We have summer sample gowns on the floor, ready to go for them, starting at $199. So, they don’t even have to stress about the money issue, we have gowns in the warehouse ready to go," said Daisy Dallas, Venturas Store Manager.

