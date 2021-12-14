Kim Potter trial: Police testify on Taser, use of force policies

Prosecutors called more witnesses Tuesday in the trial of Kim Potter as they continue to try to poke holes in the former Brooklyn Center police officer’s claim that she mistook her gun for her Taser when she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Potter’s defense team said the former officer will take the stand in her own defense.

Brooklyn Center PD commander testifies about Taser policies, Potter's training

Commander Garrett Flesland of the Brooklyn Center Police Department testified on Wednesday about department policies, specifically focusing on Taser use and training.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank walked the jury through the police department’s code of ethics, asking Flesland to highlight and read portions, including the line that says, "I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger."

"It’s a difficult job at times, law enforcement, and we need to continue to strive to be our best," Flesland said.

Flesland then got into the police department’s policy regarding Tasers and Potter’s training on the device. The state showed the court Potter’s records showing perfect scores on several recertification tests.

Flesland showed jurors how he carries his Taser on his duty belt. He has the same setup as Potter, with the gun on his dominant ride side and his Taser on his left.

Defense attorney Earl Gray had a strong cross-examination of Flesland. Flesand testified under cross-examination that Potter has only had a few minor violations in her 25-year career in law enforcement.

Flesland also testified that Potter’s use of deadly force was potentially warranted during the traffic stop that took Wright’s life, but that his knowledge of the facts in the case are limited.

"Would they be in their right to stop that person from fleeing once he was stopped and outside the car?" Gray asked.

"Based on the way you laid it out, yes," Flesland said.

Sgt. Peterson demonstrates Taser ‘spark test’

Sgt. Mike Peterson of the Brooklyn Center Police Department testifying about the department’s use of force policies.

Peterson also addressed the department’s Taser policies. He demonstrated for the jurors how officers are supposed to spark test their Tasers at the start of every shift.

Judge allows police witness testimony on use of deadly force opinions

Judge Regina Chu ruled against two prosecution motions on Tuesday morning. She first ruled that questioning on Potter’s role in the police union does not show bias.

The judge also ruled she would not exclude last week’s testimony from former Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mychal Johnson that Potter would have had the right to use deadly force during the traffic stop to prevent great bodily harm of other offices. The state had asked to bar any more testimony from police witnesses about their legal opinions on use of force.

