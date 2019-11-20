Kids not too excited to meet the Grinch in hilarious viral video

A brother and sister were in the middle of taking holiday pictures when an unexpected guest crashed the scene.

In a viral video posted by their mom to Instagram, the kids are seen posing in front of an outdoor Christmas tree when the Grinch pops up from behind.

Startled by his appearance, the little boy quickly darts off screaming with his little sister not too far behind.

The caption read:

My kids couldn't wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I'd say it went well. — Instagram: @ashleymariemua

