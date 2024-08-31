Kevin Henriquez was arrested after restraining a victim and shooting at Bryan police officers early Saturday morning.

Bryan Police Department officers responded to an ongoing aggravated kidnapping around 1:35 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Ennis Street.

At 2:44 a.m., officers found 23-year-old Henriquez holding a firearm while restraining the victim. He shot multiple times at an officer, who returned fire and hit Henriquez. Despite being shot, Henriquez was able to leave the scene in a vehicle.

CRIME: Harris County woman shot dead at home after altercation with estranged husband

Shortly after, Bryan police found Henriquez’s vehicle in the 800 block of South Texas Avenue. The vehicle was stopped, and Henriquez was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries and was released.

Henriquez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, aggravated kidnapping, and assault family violence. He is booked into the Brazos County Jail.

The victim and officer both had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

In accordance with department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete. The officer's identity has been made confidential until the investigation concludes.

The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating the criminal complaints related to the aggravated assault and family violence charges. The Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.