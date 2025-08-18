Houston man accused of smuggling 40 migrants using false wall in box truck

The Brief Kenneth Gamboa was charged with smuggling 40 migrants into the U.S. in the back of a box truck. According to reports, Gamboa was stopped in Jim Hogg County at a Border Patrol checkpoint and an x-ray scan found them standing in a false wall in the cargo area. Of those 40 people, authorities learned 26 of them had allegedly been previously removed from the U.S, officials say.



A Houston man is charged with attempting to smuggle dozens of people into the United States near Hebbronville in the back of a box truck.

Kenneth Gamboa, 25, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Bajew on Monday.

Man caught smuggling migrants into Texas

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Aug 15, Gamboa was stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Farm to Market Road 1017 in Jim Hogg County.

Gamboa was driving in a box truck with paper plates and, after primary inspection, a K-9 alerted to humans or narcotics in the cargo area, officials state.

An x-ray was done of the truck and allegedly revealed what looked like people standing next to each other in the storage area ofd the truck. After an investigation, officers found a false wall in the storage area towards the front of the cargo area.

SUGGESTED: $7.6M worth of meth smuggled in flower shipment seized at Texas border

According to the complaint, there was a hidden compartment with multiple boards screwed shut to prevent people from being able to get out on their own. Border Patrol authorities had to remove the screws sealing the compartment.

Inside the false wall, officials report they found 40 people hiding.

Of those 40 people, authorities learned 26 of them had allegedly been previously removed from the U.S. They face additional charges of illegal reentry nt the U.S. and possible prison terms of up to 20 years.

Gamboa could serve up to 10 years in federal prison with the possibility of a $250,000 maximum fine, if he's convicted.