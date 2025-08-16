$7.6M worth of meth smuggled in flower shipment seized at Texas border

article

The Brief Border patrol seized over $7.6M in meth hidden in a shipment of roses. The seizure took place at the Hidalgo International Bridge and totaled over 850 pounds. The drugs and tractor-trailer were seized, but no arrests have been announced.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized millions of dollars worth of drugs hidden in a shipment of roses headed from Mexico to Texas.

Meth hidden with roses seized at border

What we know:

U.S. CBP intercepted the shipment of roses at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday as a tractor-trailer attempted to bring them across the border, a Thursday release from the agency said.

During an inspection of the trailer, 154 packages of methamphetamine weighing over 850 pounds in total were found among the flowers.

The drugs were reported to have a total value of $7,660,000.

The drugs and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP. Homeland Security initiated a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

No arrests were announced in the release.

What they're saying:

"This large hard narcotics seizure reflects the excellent work done by our CBP officers; their use of our tools and technology is second to none," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.