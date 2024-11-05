Kendrick Sampson in Houston encouraging going out to vote

Many of you may know him as Nathan from the hit HBO series "Insecure," but Kendrick Sampson is more than an actor.

He's a passionate activist who is coming home to encourage folks to go out and vote.

The "Who all gon' be there? Roll to the Polls" event is on Election Day. Think cookout vibes with a purpose.

It was created to address barriers to voting and to mobilize marginalized communities.

Kendrick and the group "Building Power" members will be at Crumbville in the Third Ward Tuesday.

They're calling it an activation hub. It'll have resources, snacks, games, and information.

They plan to gather folks, walk to TSU, and a bus will take them to a polling location to vote.

He says it's important for people who are so frustrated with the process that they opt out.

Sampson says, "The way I see it is one man's trash is another man's treasure, so if we throw away our vote they going to use it regardless. So don't get so frustrated with the personalities as much as the power and be strategic around the power. Who is going to be deferential to our power. Who is going to understand community power and represent it well. Who is more likely to be harder to shift towards the things that we want. Who is going to make our job harder, how is going to make our job easier even if we don't like them. But don't think about that as much as the issues. Besides all of that."

Sampson has taken this initiative across several states, including Georgia, California, and Florida.

