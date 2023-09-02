Ken Paxton speaks at Collin County GOP event ahead of impeachment trial next week

Ken Paxton spoke at an event in Plano Saturday morning, just days before his impeachment trial will get underway in Austin.

The history-making Senate impeachment trial of the suspended Texas attorney general will start on Tuesday. Paxton was impeached earlier this year for alleged bribery, corruption, and abuse of power.

At Saturday’s Collin County Republican Party Labor Day Picnic, Paxton did not discuss his upcoming impeachment trial, citing a gag order.

He touched on several topics, including calling out Texas House leaders.

Paxton was introduced by his wife, Angela, who announced she is running for re-election for Senate District 8. She called him the "love of my life, my best friend." There have also been allegations of an affair against Paxton.

Paxton’s political future will be up for debate on the Texas Senate floor starting Tuesday.

Since his impeachment in May, Paxton’s legal team has argued there’s not evidence to remove him from office.

Last month, House impeachment managers released nearly 4,000 pages of records that will be used to prosecute Paxton.

Many of the records are tied to Paxton’s relationship with businessman and donor Nate Paul, and the attempts from top deputies at the time to warn Paxton against helping Paul, who sought help while under FBI investigation.

Paul was indicted in June on federal financial charges.