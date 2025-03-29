University Place: Burglary suspect shot by Houston homeowner, police say

The Brief The house's alarm system was triggered late Friday night, and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner allegedly saw someone in his wife's car. The homeowner confronted the suspect and allegedly shot him twice. The suspect is expected to survive and will face charges for the burglary.



A suspect was taken to a hospital overnight after being shot by a man during a burglary attempt, according to Houston police.

Houston burglary suspect shot

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 11 p.m. on Friday. Police were called to Kelving Street in the University Place area.

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Wilkens, a husband and his pregnant wife were home when they heard beeping noises that triggered their alarm system.

The man took a pistol and went to check out their garage. When he got there, he reportedly found the garage door open and saw someone sitting inside his wife's car in the driveway.

The homeowner went to confront the suspect, and the suspect allegedly got out of the car and moved toward the driveway.

Police say the suspect made quick movements with his hands, but the homeowner couldn't see since the area was poorly lit. The man fired two shots, striking the suspect in the arm and leg.

The suspect then jumped over a large gate at the home. The man opened the gate, then yelled for his wife to call 911.

Police say the man stayed with the suspect until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive, and he will be charged for the alleged burglary attempt.

As of now, the homeowner is not facing any charges. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will review this case.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.