Keep your dog safe this New Year's Eve

You're probably anticipating the fireworks that come with celebrating the New Year, but remember your dogs aren't.

Loud noises such as fireworks, parties, music, and more can scare dogs and when that happens they're more likely to run away to find shelter. The holiday is filled with those things so it's important to create a safe environment for your pets.

BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital offered some advice on how to keep your pet safe and calm while the celebrations are going on. They listed the following:

Keep pets away from fireworks and securely indoors

The sound of fireworks can cause disorientation in pets, leading them to do almost anything to find safety. Attempts to escape, such as scaling fences, running into streets, or even breaking through glass doors, may lead to life-threatening injuries to the pet.

BluePearl suggests keeping pets inside during firework displays and considering keeping them in an enclosed, quiet, and safe space. If you know your pet is sensitive to loud noises, talk to your veterinarian about calming routines as well as medications for a more holistic approach. If you're unable to leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control.

Keep pet identification tags up-to-date and/or microchip

New Year's Eve parties bring many opportunities for pets to escape through front and back doors. Be sure to have at least two up-to-date forms of pet identification on your pet, one of which could include a microchip.

If your pet does become lost, BluePearl says to contact your local animal control and surrounding shelters immediately. If you find a lost pet, either take them to the address on their tag or bring them to a local animal shelter, so they can be reunited with their family.

Pick up party decorations

Confetti and other party decorations can liven the atmosphere but can cause your pet to become injured or ill if digested or chewed on by your pet. Use party decorations within a confined space, away from your pet if possible, and clean it up as soon as possible.

Watch what they eat

Avoid feeding your pet and allowing others to feed your pet table scraps, especially food containing bones. Bones, despite bone size or the volume consumed, can result in an unexpected visit to a pet emergency room, as they can cause pets to choke or a gastrointestinal obstruction.

Make sure guests are aware of your pet’s dietary restrictions, including allergies and food that is toxic to all pets, such as chocolate, xylitol, onions, apple cores, coffee, avocado, grapes/raisins, salt, tomatoes, and yeast dough.

