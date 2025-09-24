Katy: Three charged for shots fired near The Rac during baseball game

The Brief Waller Co. The Sheriff's Department say 3 men are charged after shots were fired near The Rac in Katy during a baseball game. Waller Co. shared more details about the charges. Parents share details and concerns after learning more since Sunday's incident.



Three men are facing felony charges in Waller County after shots were fired near The Rac in Katy during a baseball game. One coach was injured and released from the hospital the same day after being shot in the shoulder.

The Rac Katy shooting: Three arrested

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, the following suspects are each being held on a $100,000 bond for Deadly Conduct — Discharge of a Firearm:

Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23 Ahmad Mawed, 21 Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27

The backstory:

On Sunday, Waller County deputies were responding to a firearms complaint from The Rac off FM 2855 near Morton Road.

A second person then called authorities saying he had been shot.

Officials confirm a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was flown to a hospital via LifeFlight in stable condition.

The Rac posted a statement on social media stating the injured victim is a baseball coach. He was reportedly hurt due to "recreational shooting on a nearby property."

The Rac and local authorities will reportedly run separate investigations into this incident. In the meantime, future practices and games at the Katy facility have been suspended.

‘We will not be going back’

What they're saying:

One mom, who did not want to be identified, said she is frustrated yet relieved that charges have been filed. Her son was about to take the field Sunday when bullets starting flying by, she says.

She said since the incident, she has learned more details, and she is concerned.

"I actually heard a dispatch call from The Rac address to the sheriff's department saying that there were gun shots near a baseball field, so hearing that and not having that information when we went to play, it blows my mind," she said.

She also told us she and other parents are concerned about the safety of their kids at The Rac Katy facility after Sunday's event.

"I can assure you we will not be going back to The Rac Katy, probably not The Rac Waller either, but we actually had a meeting with all the boys individually, all the parents did, and overwhelmingly, consensus was, 'I don't want to go back to that place. That's where guns are.' So we will not be going back there," she said. "I know that from start to finish, when the bullets were close and flying by on our field to the end of the round was 20 minutes. That is way too long."