Katy: Suspects connected to shooting, injuring baseball coach over the weekend now in custody, charges filed

Authorities say the suspects connected to shooting and injuring a baseball coach at a baseball complex in Katy over the weekend are now in custody.

What we know:

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the suspects have been charged with deadly conduct.

What we don't know:

The suspects that are in custody have not yet been identified.

What they're saying:

Officials said, "these charges underscore the seriousness of discharging firearms in a manner that endangers lives."

The backstory:

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a firearms complaint from The Rac off FM 2855 near Morton Road.

A second person then called authorities saying he had been shot.

Officials confirm a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was flown to a hospital via LifeFlight in stable condition.

The Rac posted a statement on social media stating the injured victim is a baseball coach. He was reportedly hurt due to "recreational shooting on a nearby property." According to the company, some people involved in the incident were apprehended.

The Rac and local authorities will reportedly run separate investigations into this incident. In the meantime, future practices and games at the Katy facility have been postponed.

Players, coaches, parents react

What they're saying:

Players with the Texas Colts reacted to the shooting.

"So I was by myself because I was about to pitch, so I was walking out of the dugout getting my stuff and then probably five feet after I walk out the dugout, all I hear is shots fired," said Colton Bierman, a player with the Texas Colts. "I didn’t know the shots were coming from the forest. I thought it was an active shooter, so I start hiding."

"I was just going to the dugout drinking water and I just heard one of my coaches say ‘duck down’ so I just ran behind the dugout and hid behind a brick wall, so I didn't get shot," said Miles Ermel, another player with the Texas Colts.

Their parents say the Texas Colts is a new team that was formed to help kids have fun playing the game, and take the anxiety out of it.

Coaches with the Texas Colts say they too are traumatized. They also added that bullets passed by their field and hit the coach on a separate field.

"It was like Afghanistan," said Corbin Geisendorff, a coach with the Texas Colts.

"That’s the problem. They are 12. We weren't really worried about us in the moment. It was how do we get these kids down and out behind a brick wall," said Alex Smith, a coach with the Texas Colts.

Both coaches say even though the team is new, it is a family and everyone there loves the game, so their main concern was making sure their boys were okay. Both coaches were very emotional talking about the ordeal.

Parents with the Texas Colts say it was scary to see their children run for cover, some even bear crawling for safety. They tell me they want to see more security and a better evaluation of what’s around baseball field moving forward.

"I’m pinching myself. Did this just happen? It's surreal, this just happened," said Huyen Ermel.

"Had 10 seconds gone by, and we would be sitting here telling you a whole different story," said Kelly Bierman.