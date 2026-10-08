Man accused of killing his roommate in Katy

The Brief Devin Heard is charged with the death of Joseph Lemelle Jr. Officials believe the two roommates were involved in an argument when one shot the other.



A man is said to be in Harris County custody for allegedly shooting his roommate in Katy on Wednesday.

Katy shooting: Suspect arrested for roommate's death

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 34-year-old Devin Heard is charged with murder for the death of 61-year-old Joseph Lemelle Jr.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon on Hayman Drive, off West Little York and River Bottom Roads.

According to the sheriff, roommates Heard and Lemelle were involved in an argument that escalated into Heard shooting Lemelle.

Deputies were called and found Lemelle unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where "he was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound," Sheriff Gonzalez says.

What we don't know:

Other details about the shooting and Heard's arrest are not available at this time.