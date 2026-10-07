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Katy death: Authorities investigating incident on Hayman Drive

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 7, 2026 5:20 PM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 5:20 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly incident in Katy on Wednesday morning. 
    • According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called out to the intersection of Hayman Drive and Tasmania Place just before noon. 
    • Officials said one person was killed. 

KATY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly incident in Katy on Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called out to the intersection of Hayman Drive and Tasmania Place just before noon. 

Officials said one person was killed. 

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities. 

Authorities did not provide any possible suspect information. 

The motive behind the incident is unknown. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office

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