Katy death: Authorities investigating incident on Hayman Drive

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly incident in Katy on Wednesday morning. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called out to the intersection of Hayman Drive and Tasmania Place just before noon. Officials said one person was killed.



Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly incident in Katy on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called out to the intersection of Hayman Drive and Tasmania Place just before noon.

Officials said one person was killed.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Authorities did not provide any possible suspect information.

The motive behind the incident is unknown.