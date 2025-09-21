Katy: Baseball coach injured from 'recreational shooting' near facility, officials say

The Brief Firearms calls were coming in from The Rac off FM 2855. A baseball coach was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Future practices and games at the complex will be paused as investigations continue.



Investigations are underway after officials say a baseball coach was shot at a Katy facility on Sunday.

Katy, TX: Coach shot at baseball complex

What we know:

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a firearms complaint from The Rac off FM 2855 near Morton Road.

A second person then called authorities saying he had been shot.

Officials confirm a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was flown to a hospital via LifeFlight in stable condition.

The Rac posted a statement on social media stating the injured victim is a baseball coach. He was reportedly hurt due to "recreational shooting on a nearby property." According to the company, some people involved in the incident were apprehended.

The Rac and local authorities will reportedly run separate investigations into this incident. In the meantime, future practices and games at the Katy facility have been postponed.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.