One man from Katy has been sentenced after they killed someone during an intense shootout in 2020,

Ramon Carlos Hernandez, 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing 26-year-old Darren Price outside a motel near Highway 290 and Tidwell where a shoot-out took place between multiple people on April 11, 2020, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

"When people show up with a plan to start shooting and someone gets killed, that is murder," Ogg said. "Gun violence leads to more gun violence, and the consequences for using guns to settle a score usually means decades in prison."

According to the DA's office, Hernandez went with a group of armed men to a three-story extended-stay motel in the 5900 block of Guhn Road after an argument between guests.

Ogg says a shoot-out erupted on the third floor in the open - air walkways along the outside of the building. A man who was also involved jumped from the second floor of the motel to the ground parking lot to escape the shots.

Ramon Carlos Hernandez (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

A friend of the man, now identified as Price, was downstairs and drove away from the scene in his Toyota Corolla along with several other people who heard the gunshots, Ogg said.

The DA Office stated Hernandez continued shooting as he made his way downstairs from the third-floor shootout. As he got into his friend's tow truck, he shot at the back of Price's Corolla, shattering the back windshield and hitting Price in the back of the head, killing him.

Darren Price (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

According to Assistant District Attorney Ryan Volkmer, who prosecuted the case Houston police officers responded to the scene at the motel and the murder scene on the road nearby. They were able to piece together what happened in order to solve the murder.

Volkmer said Hernandez admitted to firing a shot at another moving vehicle, shown at trial to be about 200 feet away, headed in the other direction.

"It was a confrontation that had been brewing all day between at least six people that ended up becoming a shoot-out turned into a deadly car getaway," Volkmer said. "The defendant made a decision to fire at people, hotel rooms, and then vehicles, eventually killing the victim, who was not part of the shoot-out."