Huntsville small plane crash: 2 people confirmed dead, FAA leading investigation

Authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash that occurred in Huntsville.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Huntsville police, a small CESNA 150 plane crashed in the 400 block of 75th Street at the south end of Huntsville Municipal Airport around noon.

Sergeant Burse with DPS reports that two people have now been confirmed dead. One died on scene and the second person died en route to the hospital.

They were the only two passengers on board, according to Burse.

Officials say the plane was taking off when it crashed.

EMS and other local law enforcement are on the scene. The FAA has been notified of the crash and is the leading agency

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.