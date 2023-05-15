Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
18
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:33 PM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:28 PM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Walker County, Washington County

Katy ISD's Cardiff Junior High School evacuated due 'smoking battery'

By
Published 
Updated 2:38PM
Katy
FOX 26 Houston

KATY, Texas - Katy ISD’s Cardiff Junior High School was evacuated on Monday due to a "smoking battery," district officials say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Katy ISD officers responded to a report of a "suspicious package" that was found under a table in the cafeteria. In a letter to parents, the district described the item as a "smoking battery" and said the campus was evacuated as a "precaution to a safety hazard."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In a second notice, district officials told parents that the fire department said it would take some time to assess the matter and students were being transported to Mayde Creek High School nearby.

Parents can pick up their students at the Mayde Creek High School Performing Arts Center, or students can stay at the school for the remainder of the day and will be supervised by CJH staff and faculty.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping with crowd control, and their bomb squad has also responded to the scene.