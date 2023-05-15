Katy ISD's Cardiff Junior High School evacuated due 'smoking battery'

Katy ISD’s Cardiff Junior High School was evacuated on Monday due to a "smoking battery," district officials say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Katy ISD officers responded to a report of a "suspicious package" that was found under a table in the cafeteria. In a letter to parents, the district described the item as a "smoking battery" and said the campus was evacuated as a "precaution to a safety hazard."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In a second notice, district officials told parents that the fire department said it would take some time to assess the matter and students were being transported to Mayde Creek High School nearby.

Parents can pick up their students at the Mayde Creek High School Performing Arts Center, or students can stay at the school for the remainder of the day and will be supervised by CJH staff and faculty.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping with crowd control, and their bomb squad has also responded to the scene.