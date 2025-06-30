Katy Freeway crash: Teen crashes vehicle into bayou, Life Flight called

The Brief A teenager is in critical condition after crashing a vehicle into a bayou off of the Katy Freeway frontage road. Harris County Lt. Berry reports witnesses say the teen swerved on the road, hit the guardrail, and flipped down to the bayou. The teen had to be taken to the hospital on Life Flight.



A teenager had to be rushed to the hospital via Life Flight after crashing their vehicle into a bayou in West Harris County.

What we know:

Lieutenant Rooselvelt Berry Jr. with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other units arrived in the 21800 block of Katy Freeway and saw a teen driver in a totaled vehicle.

According to initial reports, the teen's vehicle swerved on the frontage road and hit the guardrail before flipping down to the bayou. Witnesses told authorities the vehicle was briefly airborne and landed on the far side of the bayou.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Firefighters reportedly had to help get the teen out of the vehicle.

Life Flight took the teen to Memorial Hermann downtown where Lt. Berry says he was last in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a reason behind the crash.