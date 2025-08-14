Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Katy freeway lanes
KATY, Texas - Traffic is building up on the Katy Freeway due to a crash that's blocking multiple lanes.
Katy Freeway traffic: Crash near Mason Road
What we know:
The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Mason Road, close to Highway 99.
Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says the accident involved multiple vehicles, including a heavy truck. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Only one westbound lane was open as of about 4:50 p.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza.