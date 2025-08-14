Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Katy freeway lanes

The Brief The crash was reported on the freeway near Mason Road. Only one lane was open as of Thursday evening. The crash reportedly involved multiple vehicles and a heavy truck.



Traffic is building up on the Katy Freeway due to a crash that's blocking multiple lanes.

Katy Freeway traffic: Crash near Mason Road

What we know:

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Mason Road, close to Highway 99.

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says the accident involved multiple vehicles, including a heavy truck. Emergency services were called to the scene.

Only one westbound lane was open as of about 4:50 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.