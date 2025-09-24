Katy father of 3, grandfather of 10 praying someone will save his life by donating kidney

The Brief In a video, 57-year-old Tony Costello wishes for a kidney as he blows out the candles on his cake. He knows that could be his last birthday. "I've been on dialysis for two and a half years," said Tony, who describes the three-day a week procedure as miserable. Tony's daughter, Tiffany, made a QR code to help her dad find a kidney donor.



In a video, 57-year-old Tony Costello wishes for a kidney as he blows out the candles on his cake. He knows that could be his last birthday.

"That's what I wish for, to get a kidney, so I can see my kids and grandbabies grow," he said.

Katy father, grandfather praying for kidney donation

Everyone in Tony's family is wishing and praying someone will donate Tony a kidney.

What they're saying:

"I've been on dialysis for two and a half years," said Tony, who describes the three-day a week procedure as miserable.

"If I miss one week, I'd be dead," he said.

At one point, it looked like Tony's wife, Theresa, could donate one of her kidneys. However, she was eliminated as a match following weeks of testing.

"We tried family and friends, nobody is able to do it," she said.

Tony's daughter, Tiffany, made a QR code to help her dad find a kidney donor.

She says his transplant team at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is ready to evaluate potential donors.

Time is not on Tony's side.

"I go to dialysis, people are in there talking, they're fine. Next day, I go ‘what happened to Bill?’ ‘He passed away last night,’" said Tony. "He was stronger than me."

"Somebody could be a hero and that's what really means everything to us," Tiffany said.

What you can do:

For more information on how you can help, click here or you can scan the QR Code below.