Only three houses separate the two neighbors in the Cross Creek West subdivision in Fulshear.

"I will never let my dog die like this. I will fight for him," said Dr Nawar Taha, a dentist and owner of ToothBooth. "I just couldn't imagine seeing him dead in front of me."

SUGGESTED: Deer Park carjacking incident: 16-year-old hero shot while protecting mother

Dr. Taha, or Nora as her friends call her, did something last Sunday. It's something she does several times a day,; take her dog, Ringo, outside.

"I was even in my PJs, because I knew I wasn't going to go any further than my front yard," she said.

Marisela Briceno was nearby and walking her American Bully, Dogon.

He apparently rushed over and began biting Ringo.

"My focus was to hold my dog and cover his head and abdomen to protect him as much as I can, but he just kept trying to get him," Nora said. "I tried to get on my feet, and I couldn't. So I fell, and the dog jumped on us again, and attacked us again."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Nora says it was the longest five minutes of her life.

"I was panicked. I looked at my hands, it was like fire in my hands," she said.

Being a dentist, Nora was worried about the damage done to her hands.

She expects a full recovery and so does Ringo.

Marisela, who declined to go on camera, says her dog has never attacked anyone.

She says she didn't call for help, because she's never been in this situation before and wasn't sure what to do.

She accuses Nora of biting her, which Nora adamantly denies.

"I'm thankful, and grateful to God, that I'm still alive my dog survived, and it's just going to make me stronger," Nora said.

The American Bully is under quarantine at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter.

Briceno hopes to have the dog back home by this coming Wednesday.