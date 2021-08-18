Kanye West teases 'Donda' album listening event at Soldier Field

Kanye West announced a listening party for his yet-to-be-released album taking place Aug. 26 at Soldier Field.

The Chicago native, who has been working on his new album "Donda," made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

He hosted a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22 but the commercial release of "Donda" has been delayed multiple times.

The Grammy winner had been living in the stadium for several weeks while working to complete the album.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon CST although no details have been released on where they can be purchased.

The listening party is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the home of the Chicago Bears.