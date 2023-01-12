It’s safe to say Houston is trying to establish itself as a powerhouse K-Pop tour stop. With recent heavyweights like Blackpink and ATEEZ stopping by and more tours like P1Harmony, Oneus, and Kang Daniel being announced every week, there’s no slowing the excitement associated with such acts.

One such act, NCT 127, made their grand return to H-Town this past Wednesday. After becoming the first K-Pop act to perform at the Houston Rodeo in 2020, shortly before its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they certainly brought the noise and ensured their fans, or NCTzens (pronounced N Citizens), they’re here to stay.

The NEO City The Link show started off with a bang, kicking into high gear with their high-energy song "Kick It". A personal favorite of mine, I was worried they were starting off too strong and would not be able to match it for the rest of the show. However, I was sorely mistaken.

While their synchronicity was not always at the level it should be, I was thoroughly impressed with how the boys put their all into each performance. The labored breathing pulsing into the mics after every song also helped to prove that point.

Of the live vocals, I can safely say Doyoung’s were the most impressive. His talent has always been apparent, but his rendition of "The Reason Why It’s Favorite" was breathtaking. His stunning in-person visuals were also not something to forget. While each member appeared unrealistically handsome in person, Doyoung was the one member whose looks were exceedingly striking.

(Photo Courtesy of SM Entertainment)

With nine members, it’s hard for groups like 127 to truly master the art of solo stages. For this reason, certain performances felt slightly half-baked compared to others.

My heart ached the most for Taeil and Mark, who were the first two to perform solo. Taeil’s beautiful vocals felt rushed and not up to the standard I know he’s capable of. Mark’s raps sounded great in a group context, but something about his solo stage also felt off.

I had seen previews of Johnny’s solo stage before the night of the show, and nothing could have prepared me for seeing it in person. I felt as if I’d been transported to Las Vegas for a showing of Magic Mike Live. Johnny has always been a natural flirt in the way he approaches his performances and fan interactions. It was only amplified by this stage.

Jungwoo’s dance performance to "Lipstick" was spectacular, but once again, it felt rushed and more focused on the dance versus the vocals. It makes sense considering he does hold a lead dancer position, but even Yuta’s rendition of "Butterfly" seemed more equally matched in vocals and dance.

(Photo Courtesy of SM Entertainment)

While I can’t remember much about Taeyong’s solo stage, I thoroughly enjoyed his and Mark’s team-up for "The Himalayas". They work well together and feed off of each other very well.

Jaehyun’s performance of "Lost" nearly brought me to tears. I feel like Jaehyun is often recognized for his visuals, but I personally don't hear nearly enough people discuss his heavenly vocals.

I can only imagine how beautiful Haechan’s solo stage would’ve been if he were not sitting this leg of the tour for health reasons. His presence was surely missed with many fans carrying sunflowers in honor of his nickname for them. As the "sun" of NCT 127, his absence slightly dimmed the performance, but the members assured us they would be back soon with Haechan in tow.

(Photo Courtesy of SM Entertainment)

I’ve long considered myself a casual listener of 127. For the most part, their sound does not match up with my personal preferences. That being said, Wednesday night at the Toyota Center was one I will not soon forget. Swimming in the sea of neon green, I felt completely at home and no one was rude about my lack of a light stick or the fact I brought a Seventeen Carat Bong in its place.

(Photo Courtesy of SM Entertainment)

The fans are truly what makes a concert experience great. K-pop groups and their corresponding fanbases have long been critiqued as the home base of toxicity, but I feel that’s because those who hate from outside of the club often don’t want to make an attempt to familiarize themselves with the content. Every single person that has been willing to have me explain the world of K-pop to them has always walked away saying things like, "Oh! It’s just like [insert band/sports team here]."

What really made me happy about the NCT 127 concert was seeing multiple people over the age of 30 in the crowds. It’s not an exclusive club, it’s one that’s constantly hoping to attract new members, regardless of their backgrounds. K-pop is not just for teenage girls, it’s for any and everyone.