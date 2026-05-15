The Brief A girl involved in a crash on Ella Boulevard while riding a gas-powered mini bike has died from her injuries, officials report. Harris County authorities say the girl was taken to a hospital after the crash. Authorities have not released the girl's age.



A teen girl died in a crash Friday morning while riding a mini bike in north Harris County, authorities say.

Bike crash involving young girl

What we know:

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies were called to a scene on Ella Boulevard and Wied Road, south of Spring Cypress Road, on Friday morning.

Officials initially responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash but later determined the teen was the only person involved.

Officials say she was riding a gas-powered mini bike when the crash occurred.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

At this time, northbound Ella Boulevard is shut down near Louetta Road while investigators work the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the girl's age or identity.

It's unclear what caused the crash.