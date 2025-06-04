Juggers can now catch felonies; thieves steal thousands by following victims from banks

The Brief A new Texas law, HB 1902, makes "jugging" — the act of following someone from a bank or business to steal their money — a distinct and chargeable offense. The law enhances penalties, allowing suspects to be charged with a felony based on the severity of the crime, such as burglary or robbery during the act. The legislation follows a rise in jugging cases across Houston, including one victim who lost $5,500 after being followed from a Navy Federal Credit Union in Katy.



A new Texas law aims to crack down on a growing crime trend known as jugging — where suspects follow victims from banks to steal cash — by making the act a chargeable offense on its own.

Texas Law Targets 'Jugging' with New Criminal Offense After Rise in Cases Across Houston

House Bill 1902, signed into law recently, officially creates the criminal offense of jugging under Section 29.04 of the Texas Penal Code. The law takes effect Sept. 1, 2025, and enhances penalties for suspects who stalk and target individuals after they make withdrawals from financial institutions.

Previously, suspects could only be charged with burglary or robbery. Now, jugging is its own crime and can carry steeper penalties if the offense escalates.

What they're saying:

The law comes amid a rise in jugging cases across the Houston area. In March, Tony says he was followed from a Navy Federal Credit Union branch in Katy to his home in Fort Bend County. The suspects broke into his car and stole $5,500 in cash.

"I assume someone had to be inside to get what I was doing," Tony said. "I worked hard for that money. I paid taxes on that money. Not even five minutes later, I come back, and my windows are shattered."

Houston Police Sgt. Tracy Hicks with the department’s Auto Theft Crimes Task Force says jugging incidents have been increasing.

"It has gone up over the years," Hicks said. "Sometimes somebody might work at the bank, or they might have a spotter inside the bank looking to see what you're up to."

Dig deeper:

Under the new law, jugging is classified as a state jail felony. But if the crime involves a break-in or robbery, it can be upgraded to a third- or even first-degree felony, carrying the possibility of a much longer sentence.

"Now there will actually be additional charges or higher charges for people who target these people," Hicks said. "Be aware of other people in the bank who are interested in what you're doing — even if you're just using the cash back at a grocery store."

Why you should care:

Police are encouraging residents to remain alert when handling large sums of cash, especially in public.

"Just know someone might be watching," Hicks said. "And now, finally, there’s a specific law that gives us the tools to charge them accordingly."