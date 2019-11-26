Expand / Collapse search

Judge allows Turkey Leg Hut to resume normal smoking operations

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut has been allowed to resume their normal meat smoking hours following an emergency hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Owners Nakia Price and Lyndell Price asked for an emergency motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order against the restaurant or the bond be raised. A judge allowed them to resume their normal smoking hours until their next hearing on Dec. 9. 

The Turkey Leg Hut's meat smoking hours will be restricted from Dec. 2-4.

Judge reaches compromise on Turkey Leg Hut operating hours

A hearing over operating hours at Houston's popular Turkey Leg Hut have wrapped up. Attorneys for the restaurant are asking that the restraining order limiting their late night cooking hours be lifted because it's costing them too much money.

Earlier this month neighbors of the popular Third Ward restaurant filed a lawsuit claiming the restaurant is a risk to their health.

Residents have been at odds with the Turkey Leg Hut since it opened almost two years ago, because of parking issues, and the large crowds that go there.

RAW: Turkey Leg Hut neighbor records conversation with Turkey Leg Hut lawyer

Attorneys representing the neighbors of the Turkey Leg Hut have released audio of what they say is a conversation between a resident and an attorney representing the Turkey Leg Hut. The attorneys representing the neighbors of the Turkey Leg Hut say this recording captures the attorney conceding problems with the restaurant, which contradicts claims made in a news conference held by the owners of the Turkey Leg Hut.

MORE: Residents file lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut, call eatery a 'public health risk'

They are taking their battle to court, claiming the restaurant's outdoor cooking area is illegal, and the smoke is a health hazard.

In the emergency motion filed Tuesday, Turkey Leg Hut alleges the neighbors were not aiming at smoke or noise but were hiding their true goal of getting rid of the restaurant.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Owners of Turkey Leg Hut Respond to Lawsuit

At a press conference on Friday, the restaurant owner and attorney for Turkey Leg Hut said the allegations are false.

This all comes a day after the restaurant handed out 3,000 free turkey legs purchased by basketball player Joe Young to the community.

The Turkey Leg Hut has released a letter that they consider evidence of a conspiracy against them. 

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut's numerous health code violations detailed