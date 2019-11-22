Turkey Leg Hut's numerous health code violations detailed

Turkey Leg Hut has had numerous health code violations in 2019, according to Houston Health Department records.

September 2019 - Food in hot storage not being kept at recommended safe temperatures. Surfaces near food not graded to prevent pooling.

August 2019 - Moist cloths for wiping food spills not kept in sanitary condition, hand washing sink not accessible to employees at all times, outside openings not protected against the entrance of insects, employees not using proper methods to rapidly cool food, waste containers outside do not have tight-fitting lids

July 2019 - Health code Citation for threatening to introduce, introducing or causing to be introduced any discharge other than stormwater into the municipal storm sewer system.

June 2019 - failure to have a temporary permit to cook outside during renovation

May 2019 - Automatic detergent dispensers not operating, waste containers outside do not have tight-fitting lids

April 2019 - Hand-washing sink not accessible to employees at all times, mobile food unit operator no valid servicing record in possession