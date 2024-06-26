The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspect accused of committing multiple crimes late Tuesday night.

Juan Mata, 26, was identified as the suspect involved in stealing a car and two shootings in Rosharon all between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Just before midnight, Mata allegedly threw a brick through a Lyft driver's car window after being dropped off. He is then accused of stealing a vehicle and following another driver. Shortly after, the suspect shot at the victim's vehicle in the Suncreek Estates subdivision. No one was injured during this shooting.

Juan Mata (Courtesy of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, after leaving the scene, the suspect fired at another vehicle, this time, injuring both the driver and the passenger who were flown to a local hospital for medical attention. Their injuries were last reported to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Mata has connections to the Richmond, Missouri City, and Rosharon areas, according to authorities. The public should consider him to be armed and dangerous, so do not approach him. Anyone who sees Mata is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is committed to conducting a thorough investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed anything regarding the incident is asked to contact the BCSO at 979-864-2200 and reference case number 2406-0522.