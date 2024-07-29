JP Morgan Chase to ban buy now, pay later service payments

The largest bank in the United States says they are done letting their customers use buy now, pay later services with their credit card accounts.

Starting October 10, JPMorganChase customers will not be able pay for installments plans from companies such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay.

