Journalists heard making JFK assassination joke about Donald Trump: TMZ

Journalists were caught making assassination remarks on hot mics about former President Donald Trump while outside the Washington D.C. courtroom where his hearing was taking place, says TMZ.

According to TMZ, the two named journalists were outside E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Tuesday when they were heard discussing if they had a good view of Trump.

In the video, on hot microphones, they began joking about the former president pulling up in a convertible, referencing former President John F. Kennedy's Dallas assassination in 1963.

*The video below is from TMZ*

"You know what the worst part is, even if he has his window down and he's hanging out of it, he'll be on the other side of it," one of the men could be heard saying.

"I mean if he's driving you've got a good shot," the second man says.

The first man is then heard saying, "Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, 'Y'know what ya should do, you should take a convertible! It's so nice out.'"

At this time, the identities of the journalists are unknown.