The Brief Jordanian athlete Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq was found safe in Illinois after being reported missing in Houston. Alqaq was participating in the Genuine Cup, an international soccer tournament for athletes with disabilities, being held at Rice University. Rice University stated Alqaq took a bus to Illinois on his own accord.



The Jordanian athlete who was reported missing while attending the Genuine Cup has been found in another state, according to the university.

Missing Jordanian athlete located

What we know:

Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq, 24, was in Houston to participate in the Genuine Cup, an international soccer tournament for athletes with disabilities, as an athlete with cerebral palsy. His coach and teammates last saw him around midnight between Saturday and Sunday after he said he was going for a walk.

Rice University sent out a statement on Tuesday saying Alqaq was found safe in Bridgeview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq (Photo provided to FOX 26 by Rice University Office of Public Affairs)

He called the Rice University Police Department after seeing the reports of him missing. Officials say he traveled to the Chicago area on a bus of his own accord. Police do not suspect foul play.

The police department worked with local authorities in Illinois, the Jordan Consulate of Texas and Rabe’e’s soccer team to confirm his well-being.

At this time, officials are working to get him back to Houston.

What we don't know:

The reason Alqaq left the state is unknown at this time.