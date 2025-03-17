Northeast Houston: 18-year-old arrested in deadly December 2024 shooting; three others wanted, police say

The Brief Todjah Joseph, 18, has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of Angelo Garcia, 19. The shooting happened on December 21, 2024, on Jordan Heights Drive. Police say three suspects shot at Garcia while he was speaking to Joseph. Joseph was also shot, but was later released from the hospital. Information on the other suspects can be sent to HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly Houston shooting that happened last December. Now, police say they are looking for three other suspects.

Arrest in Jordan Heights Drive shooting

What we know:

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Todjah Joseph in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Angelo Garcia.

Police say Joseph has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

December 2024 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on December 21, 2024, in the 10600 block of Jordan Heights Drive.

Officers on East Tidwell Road were flagged down by an SUV driver who said a man with gunshot wounds was inside the SUV. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man, later identified as Garcia, deceased.

Police say the driver had taken Garcia to a residence on Jordan Heights to meet with an unknown male, who was later identified as Joseph.

While Garcia and Joseph were talking, three other males allegedly approached the SUV and started shooting at the vehicle. The driver fled the scene as the suspects continued shooting.

The suspects, who are only described as three Black males, fled the scene on foot.

Joseph had also been shot and was taken to a hospital.

On March 13, Joseph was taken into custody after he was identified as a suspect.

What we don't know:

When the shooting first happened, police believed Garcia was meeting someone for a narcotics deal and the two ended up shooting each other.

Now, it's not clear if the incident is drug-related.

None of the wanted suspects have been identified.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the wanted suspects should call one of the following:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)