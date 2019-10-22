Jonah and Max from the Houston Zoo roots for the Astros, gives discount to World Series fan

article

The Houston Zoo appears to have some Astros fans of their own!

On Tuesday, Jonah and Max, two of the zoo's cutest sea lions, were captured in a photo that was posted on Twitter cheering on the 'Stros with a sign that reads, "Take it Back!"

To kickoff the home games, the zoo says all guests wearing Astros gear on Tuesday and Wednesday will get a $3 ticket discount by mentioning the adorable post.

The zoo has also decided to share the love with Nationals fans that are in town.

"From all of us at the Houston Zoo, including Jonah and Max, #GoAstros! #TakeItBack," the tweet reads.