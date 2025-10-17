Who is Johnathan Saizon? Suspect allegedly helped by Turkey Leg Hut founder

The Brief Johnathan Saizon is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family member after being accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend and attacking her with a tire iron. According to officials, the victim was held against her will for six hours until dropped her off at the Memorial Hermann hospital. Nakia Holmes, owner and founder of the Turkey Leg Hut, was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of Saizon.



The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. Before his arrest, the suspect was also allegedly seen at the home of Turkey Leg owner and founder, Nakia Holmes.

Johnathan Saizon is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family member after he was accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her while he was out on bond for previous charges.

Johnathan Saizon charged for kidnapping and assault

The backstory:

Constable deputies were called about a family disturbance in the 3800 block of Saint Simon Manor Drive. The caller told officials his mother had been beaten severely by his stepfather and was at Memorial Hospital.

The victim told deputies Saizon had come to the home and forced her into his vehicle. Once she was inside, he physically assaulted her with his fist and with a tire iron repeatedly.

According to officials, the victim was held against her will for six hours. Officials say Saizon eventually dropped her off at the Memorial Hermann hospital after she told him she would not call the police.

Deputies say the victim has lacerations on her face, staples to the head, and stitches on her toes from being bitten.

Johnathan Saizon mugshot (Courtesy of Harris County, Constable Precinct 7)

The constable's office reports deputies checked FLOCK cameras and saw the vehicle several times. In one incident, the victim could be seen hanging out of the suspect's vehicle while it's driving in what seemed to be an attempt to get out.

Saizon was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Nakia Holmes arrested in connection

Holmes was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hindering the apprehension of Saizon.

Court documents state officers allegedly saw Saizon at Holmes' home in Cypress at the end of her driveway.

Holmes came back to her home and left again with another person, documents claim. The officers conducted a traffic stop and asked if anyone was at her home. Records say Holmes did not answer, but officers told Holmes that Saizon was seen at her home, and he had warrants for his arrest.

Holmes allegedly maintained that no one else was at her house and she had no knowledge of Saizon, court documents stated.

During the traffic stop, officers were told Saizon was seen jumping the back fence of Holmes' house.

According to court records, Holmes changed her story to officers and told them she picked up Saizon's mother. Saizon told Holmes he thought a cop passed by and told her to look. When she came back home, she did not know if Saizon had left or was hiding.