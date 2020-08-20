Jobless Texans may get additional $300 weekly unemployment benefits soon

Another 1.1 million people applied for unemployment benefits across the country last week, a slight uptick from the previous week. Here in Texas, Governor Abbott announced the Texas Workforce Commission is applying for the additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits provided in President Trump's executive order.

If you're unemployed, you could soon get an extra $300 a week by the end of next week. But you will not receive the additional $100 a week President Trump called on states to provide. When the extra $600 federal weekly unemployment benefits ended in July, it put a pinch on jobless workers.

Without it, the average benefit in Texas is only $246 a week. But now benefits will temporarily go up by $300.

"Today, Governor Greg Abbott authorized the Texas Workforce Commission to submit an application to FEMA to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program to provide an additional $300 a week in benefits to those qualified Texans receiving unemployment insurance benefits," said Cisco Gamez with the Texas Workforce Commission.

President Trump's original executive order called on states to provide an additional $100 a week. But since many states are cash strapped, so the President removed the requirement. FEMA says that states can use CARES Act money to cover it. But the TWC says that Texas is not providing the extra $100. "This is the amount set forth in the President's executive order, and agreed upon by the state of Texas," said Gamez.

Ten states, including Oklahoma and Louisiana, have also applied for the federal funds. But other states worry the executive order may not be legal.

Advertisement

RELATED: MORE FROM SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Once Texas is approved, the extra $300 will be for people who are receiving at least $100 in state unemployment benefits and have certified their job loss was due to COVID-19. Applicants can certify that information retroactively if they haven't already."

Texans can expect to see the additional $300 in their first payment request after Aug. 23, just a few days away. If you are already receiving payments, no new action is needed. Just continue requesting payments as you would normally.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending Aug. 1, 2020," explained Gamez. The additional $300 a week will continue until the $7 billion FEMA grant runs out.We asked Governor Abbott's office about Texas not providing the additional $100. We have not heard back yet.

Unemployed workers can apply for benefits here: www.ui.texasworkforce.org.