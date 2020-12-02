Jingled Up restaurant and bar transforms into 2-story gingerbread house in downtown Houston

Jingled Up is bringing the holidays to downtown Houston.

It’s a brand new holiday pop up restaurant & bar where you will immerse yourself into a two-story gingerbread house.

The creator, Asha Holloway wanted to make sure to include both adults and children this year so they rolled out a naughty and nice drink menu with cocktails and mocktails.

They are also offering a full restaurant menu with plenty of photo-ops, nightly holiday activities including trivia, karaoke, games and you can even decorate gingerbread men and of course brunch with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.