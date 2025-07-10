Houston man defrauded people of $1.4M, false promises of US citizenship

The Brief Jesus Carlos Silva has pleaded guilty to committing mail and wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. The 58-year-old Houston man would make false promises saying he could help people get citizenship and/or legal immigration status. Silva admitted to stealing more than $1,450,555 from over 100 people.



Jesus Carlos Silva has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud after pretending to be an immigration attorney, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

More than $1.4 million stolen in scheme

The backstory:

Between March 2022 and December 2024, the 58-year-old Houston man acted like he was affiliated with a Houston law firm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office claims he would make false promises to people that he could help them get U.S. citizenship and/or legal immigration status. He would then charge thousands of dollars per person for his help and collect payments through checks and money orders.

SUGGESTED: Alvarado ICE facility attack suspect on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

However, he never gave the individuals legitimate immigration help and would give excuses for delays before cutting off contact.

Silva told several of these people to go to Houston for appointments with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, but they were fake, so when they got there, there were no appointments.

U.S. Attorney Ganjei says Silva admitted to stealing more than $1,450,555 from over 100 people, most of whom lived in Houston and Chicago, but others were from Texas, Illinois, Louisiana and Florida.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Silva is to be sentenced on Sept. 22 by U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks. At that time, Silva faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine or a fine of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss that resulted from the offense.

Silva was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.