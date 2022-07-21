Man, 27, injured in Jersey Village road rage shooting; new photos of suspect vehicle
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Jersey Village police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting that wounded a 27-year-old man last week.
The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. July 14 in the 17100 block of Northwest Freeway service road.
Police say there was a road rage incident, and two people stopped in the middle of the service road and had a verbal altercation.
During the altercation, police say, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot several times, striking the 27-year-old man once. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Jersey Village Police Department released this photo of a suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting.
Police believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet truck that appears to be lifted and has blue-tinted headlamps and yellow fog/axillary lamps.
The shooter was described as a Hispanic male, around 30 years old, with a short fade haircut.
The police department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lieutenant Heath Hawley at 713-466-2122.