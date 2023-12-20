Jermell 'Iron Man' Charlo arrested, charged with assaulting family member

American Professional Boxer Jermell ‘Iron Man’ Charlo has been arrested on charges of assaulting a family member in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

Details are very limited at this time, but officials said he was arrested on Saturday.

Authorities said Charlo has already been released on bond.

According to court documents, his wife filed for a temporary restraining order and divorce on Tuesday.

According to the Premier Boxing Champions website, Charlo is from Richmond and has a record of 35-2-1 with 19 knockouts.

In his last fighting bout, Charlo lost to Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision in the last round of the fight.