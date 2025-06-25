More individuals affected by birth certificates mishaps from Houston hospital seek help

The Brief The Jefferson Davis Hospital, which closed in 1989, is at the center of a growing concern as individuals discover errors in their birth certificates. The Bureau Chief of Vital Statistics at the Houston Health Department spoke with FOX 26 about how affected individuals can rectify these errors.



Following FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia's report on incorrect birth certificates issued by the now-closed Jefferson Davis Hospital, more impacted individuals are coming forward to address the issue.

What we know:

The Jefferson Davis Hospital, which closed in 1989, is at the center of a growing concern as individuals discover errors in their birth certificates.

These mistakes continue to affect those born there, prompting many to seek assistance.

RELATED: Jefferson Davis Hospital birth certificate errors persist; causing headaches for many

RELATED: Houston woman fights to legally change her name from "Girl" to Sandra

Name correction process

What they're saying:

Omar Salgado, Bureau Chief of Vital Statistics at the Houston Health Department, spoke with FOX 26 about how affected individuals can rectify these errors.

"All the record changes and amendments are completed at the state office," Salgado explained. "We ensure that individuals needing help can call customer service and verify their documents."

Once documents are mailed from the local office, they are processed at the state level. "We don’t have control over the state’s process, but we can follow up and request expedited handling," Salgado added.

Amending a birth certificate can be challenging, especially when the hospital no longer exists. Salgado noted that other documents, such as school records or any living document showing the current name, can be submitted with the application.

How to change your name in Texas, Harris County

What you can do:

For those whose records are affected, Salgado advised contacting the call center at 832-393-4220.

"We can guide them and make an appointment to review documents before sending them to the state office," he said. "We understand it can be frustrating, but we’re here to assist."

The Houston Health Department is committed to helping individuals navigate the amendment process, ensuring their records are accurate and up-to-date.

If you need to change your name legally, then these are the requirements.

If you need to correct a birth certificate, here is the application.

Another option is going to Harris County Court and getting a court order to officially change your name.