The effects of the all-out war that's broken out in the Middle East after Hamas attacked Israel, can be felt worldwide, even here in Houston.

Livia Link Raviv is the Consul General of Israel to the Southwest. She is the official representative of Israel in our region and serves as a liaison between the residents of the region and the state of Israel.

She says this war concerns Americans because U.S. citizens are among those being terrorized.

"Among the causalities, the people being held hostage and wounded as well, we have foreigners, we have Americans as well, so this is really a concern for all of us," she said.

And some, like Raviv, have family and loved ones in the war zone.

"I haven't been sleeping for the past two nights, since we've heard, checking on friends and family. This has been beyond horrific. Beyond Horrific.," she said.

She says luckily, her family and loved ones are safe. But, says there are so many others who aren't as fortunate.

"I would say it's an attack on the free world. On liberty, democracy, all the values we stand for," she said.

She's asking Houstonians to stand in solidarity with Israel.

"This is a very special city and community that shows a lot of solidarity. And that's exactly what we need right now, solidarity with Israel. Condemn the terror attack."

She says to do this, people can stay informed, check on loved ones in the area, and even take to social media to voice concern.

"Solidarity can be shown in so many ways and I think one of them is on social media, to raise awareness in the international community that these kinds of terror attacks cannot be condoned," she said.

This situation is developing, check back on our website for more information on community events and support in the future.