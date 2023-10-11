Israel Hamas war: U.S. State Department raises travel advisory for Israel, West Bank

The U.S. State Department has increased the travel advisory to those wishing to travel to Israel and the West Bank.

According to a statement, the travel advisory level was raised to Level 3, which is ‘reconsider travel,' on Wednesday.

A separate travel advisory remains at Level 4, which is ‘Do Not Travel,’ for Gaza.

As part of the advisory, the state department has provided additional information and tips if you are considering travel to Israel and the West Bank.

If you decide to travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Check the most recent Alerts at the Embassy website for the latest information on travel in all of these areas.

Maintain a high degree of situational awareness and exercise caution at all times, especially at checkpoints and other areas with a significant presence of security forces.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials.

Beware of and report suspicious activities, including unattended items, to local police.

Learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. Download the Home Front Command Red Alert application for mobile devices to receive real time alerts for rocket attacks.

Obtain comprehensive travel medical insurance that includes medical evacuation prior to travel. Most travel insurance packages do not cover mental health related illnesses/care.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist

For anyone wishing to travel to Gaza, the State Department issued the following information:

Do not travel due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.

The U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Gaza as U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling there. Hamas, a U.S. government-designated foreign terrorist organization, controls the security infrastructure in Gaza. The security environment within Gaza and on its borders is dangerous and volatile. Sporadic mortar or rocket fire and corresponding Israeli military responses may occur at any time. During periods of unrest or armed conflict, the crossings between Gaza with Israel and Egypt may be closed.

Visit our website for Travel to High Risk Areas.

If you decide to travel to Gaza: