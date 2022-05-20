IRS conducting raid at high-rise building in Galleria area

article

The IRS is conducting a raid at a Houston high-rise building in the Galleria area on Friday.

Agents with the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at the building, located at 3009 Post Oak Blvd., at 10 a.m.

They did not disclose much information on the raid, saying it was a sealed, court-authorized investigation in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ramsey Covington, Special Agent In Charge at the IRS CI Houston Field Office told FOX 26 they cannot disclose who is under investigation.

"What I can tell you is our mission," Covington said. "IRS Criminal Investigation's mission is to serve the taxpayer and foster voluntary compliance through criminal investigations of tax violation and other financial crimes."

The building is occupied by several companies, including alliantgroup, Nortex Corporation, and Bank of Texas.

FOX 26 reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment on the investigation.