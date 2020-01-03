Iraqi-American's in Houston react to fatal U.S. airstrike

“They’re fed with the wars they’re fed up with the corruption that want to live as normal human beings,” said Dina Al-Bayayi an Iraqi American now living in Houston.

Seventy percent of Iraqi’s current population is under 30. Since last October peaceful protests have been going on there.

Some Iranians are using excessive force to stop those protests.

“Because they want to continue their control in Iraq and continue the corruption in power,” said Al-Bayayi.

On Friday Iran vowed harsh retaliation for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed a top Iranian general.

The general’s death marks a major standoff between Washington and Iran.

The targeted U.S. strike and Iran’s threat of retaliation could ignite a major conflict that could put U.S. soldiers in Iraqi in jeopardy.

“We do not want Iraqi to be used as a battleground to solve the tension,” Al-Bayayi said. “Iraqi has already dealt with many wars and Iraqi civilians have paid the price for it.”

The Iraqi Americans here in Houston that we talked to say the streets in Iraq are empty now.

The uncertainty they say over the repose to the Iranian general’s death has most in that Middle Eastern country fearing what might happen next.

“People are happy but at the same time they are worried about their safety,” said Noor Aldulaimi. “They worry about their families and they’re worried about their future because this is a major turn in Iraqi politics and region politics.”

